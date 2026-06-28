Not all tomatoes are the same, boss! From Cherry and Desi to Roma and Hybrid, each has its own special quality. So, which one gives you a steady supply of fruit for a long time? And what's the secret to getting a bumper crop? We've got all the details right here.

The tomato is a hero in almost every Indian kitchen. The good news is, you don't need a farm to grow them anymore. You can easily grow them on your terrace, balcony, or even in a small pot. While many types of tomatoes are available in the market, each one has a different taste, size, yield, and care routine. If you want to pluck fresh tomatoes all year round, you need to pick the right variety and also take good care of the plant. Come, let's find out about the main tomato varieties and the easy ways to keep them healthy.

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How many types of tomatoes are there?

Cherry Tomato: These are small in size and taste a little sweet. They are the best choice for pots or balcony gardens.

Desi Tomato: This variety has a mix of sweet and sour flavours. It's widely used in daily cooking, salads, and chutneys.

Roma Tomato: These have more pulp and fewer seeds. They are excellent for making sauces, purees, and ketchup.

Hybrid Tomato: This variety gives a high yield and has the power to resist diseases. It's very popular in commercial farming.

Beefsteak Tomato: Known for its large size and thick flesh. It's perfect for sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Grape Tomato: These tomatoes are small like grapes and are great for snacks, salads, and garnishing.

Which variety gives a year-round harvest?

If you want to get tomatoes for a long time, 'Indeterminate' varieties are the best option. These plants keep growing continuously and will give you fruit for many months with proper care. Cherry tomatoes and several hybrid varieties have the ability to produce a year-round yield. On the other hand, 'Determinate' varieties give fruit only for a specific period and then stop producing. This is why indeterminate varieties are more profitable for home gardening.

Follow these care tips for a bumper crop

A tomato plant needs at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight every day. Make sure water doesn't stand in the soil, and regularly add farmyard manure or compost. After the plant starts flowering, giving it a potash-rich fertiliser will lead to more fruits. Cut off dry leaves from time to time. Use a stick or a trellis to support the plant. Water only as much as needed, because too much water can cause the roots to rot and increase the risk of disease.

Keep these key points in mind

Protecting the tomato plant from pests and fungi is also crucial to keep it healthy. Spraying neem oil from time to time provides protection from common pests. If the plant's leaves are turning yellow, check the amount of fertiliser and water. With the right variety, enough sunlight, balanced fertiliser, and regular care, you can grow fresh, juicy, and delicious tomatoes right at home all year round.