    Grand Canyon to Yellowstone: 7 natural wonders of USA

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Grand Canyon to Yellowstone are 7 natural wonders of the USA, featuring the iconic Grand Canyon's breathtaking canyons, Yellowstone's geothermal marvels, Yosemite's granite cliffs, Niagara Falls' majestic cascades, the Everglades' unique wetlands, Mount Rainier's alpine vistas, and Denali's towering peaks. Each site showcases the nation's diverse and awe-inspiring landscapes

    Grand Canyon to Yellowstone: 7 natural wonders of USA

    Grand Canyon (Arizona)

    Carved by the Colorado River, the Grand Canyon is a vast and awe-inspiring canyon with colorful rock layers that reveal millions of years of geological history. It's one of the most iconic and visited natural wonders in the world

    Yellowstone National Park (Wyoming, Montana, Idaho)

    America's first national park, Yellowstone is known for its geothermal features, including the famous Old Faithful geyser, hot springs, and the Grand Prismatic Spring. The park also boasts diverse wildlife and stunning landscapes

    Yosemite National Park (California)

    Yosemite is renowned for its granite cliffs, waterfalls, giant sequoia trees, and diverse ecosystems. The iconic Half Dome and El Capitan are among the park's notable features

    Niagara Falls (New York)

    One of the most famous waterfalls in the world, Niagara Falls straddles the border between the United States and Canada. The falls consist of three waterfalls: Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls

    Everglades National Park (Florida)

    The Everglades is a unique ecosystem of wetlands and forests, home to a variety of wildlife, including alligators, manatees, and a diverse array of bird species. It is the largest tropical wilderness of any kind in the U.S

    Mount Rainier National Park (Washington)

    Dominated by the towering Mount Rainier, this national park features glaciers, alpine meadows, and dense forests. The active stratovolcano is an iconic symbol of the Pacific Northwest

    Denali National Park and Preserve (Alaska)

    Home to North America's tallest peak, Denali (formerly known as Mount McKinley), this park offers breathtaking mountain landscapes, diverse wildlife, and a chance to experience the beauty of the Alaskan wilderness

