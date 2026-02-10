Board Exams 2026: Best Good Luck Plants for Study Room to Boost Success
Lucky Plants for Board Exams
Board exams are stressful for kids and parents. With study pressure and future worries, it's key to stay calm. Lucky plants can help by bringing positive energy and peace.
Peony
The peony flower symbolizes wealth and respect. If you have a sunny spot, it's a great choice. Place it in 6-7 hours of direct sun. Water weekly at first, then every 15 days.
Money Tree Plant
The Money Tree is auspicious for success and growth, making it perfect for a kid's room during exams. It thrives in low light with minimal care. Place it in a study or living room.
Chinese Money Plant
Its round, coin-like leaves symbolize success. Easy to grow, it's great for a child's mental support. It dislikes direct sun; water only when the soil is completely dry.
Bromeliad
The Bromeliad is a lovely plant for good fortune. From the pineapple family, it has colorful leaves. It's great for an energetic vibe. This plant loves light; water it 1-2 times a week.
Lucky Shamrock
Per Feng Shui, the Lucky Shamrock brings happiness. With green and purple leaves, it's perfect for a study area during exams. It calms the mind and reduces negativity. Give it bright light.
