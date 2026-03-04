This sweet dish is a huge hit with kids. You can make it in just 10 minutes for Holi, and you don't even need a gas stove! Just melt some chocolate in the microwave for 30 seconds, or use a double boiler. Mix in lots of finely chopped dry fruits like cashews, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. Spread the mixture on a plate and let it set for 10 minutes. Cut it into small pieces and serve it to everyone, kids and adults alike.