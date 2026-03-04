Holi Recipes: 5 instant sweets you can whip up in just 10 minutes!
It's Holi, and you forgot to make the sweets? Don't worry! We've got you covered. Here are 5 super quick mithais you can make at home in just 10 minutes, even on Holi day itself.
Instant Coconut Laddu
To make these Instant Coconut Laddus, you'll need one cup of desiccated coconut, half a cup of condensed milk, and two to three cardamoms. Just lightly heat the condensed milk and coconut in a pan. Stir it for two to three minutes and turn off the gas. Once it cools down, shape it into small laddus. You can serve them immediately. No need for sugar syrup, as the condensed milk makes them perfectly sweet.
Bread Gulab Jamun
Bread Gulab Jamun is another delicious and quick recipe. First, cut the sides of 5 to 6 bread slices and knead a dough using a little milk. Then, make small balls and deep-fry them in oil or ghee. Prepare a one-string consistency sugar syrup by mixing water and sugar. Soak the fried gulab jamuns in the syrup for 2 to 3 minutes, and your instant gulab jamuns are ready to serve!
Instant Suji Halwa
Suji Halwa is a must-have for every festival, and you can easily make it for Holi too. For this, you need to roast one cup of suji (semolina) in half a cup of ghee until it turns golden brown. Then, add three cups of water. Add sugar and dry fruits and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until the halwa becomes dry.
Chocolate Dry Fruit Barfi
This sweet dish is a huge hit with kids. You can make it in just 10 minutes for Holi, and you don't even need a gas stove! Just melt some chocolate in the microwave for 30 seconds, or use a double boiler. Mix in lots of finely chopped dry fruits like cashews, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts. Spread the mixture on a plate and let it set for 10 minutes. Cut it into small pieces and serve it to everyone, kids and adults alike.
Milk Powder Peda
You can also prepare pedas from milk powder in just 10 minutes. To do this, heat some ghee in a pan. Add one cup of milk powder and half a cup of condensed milk. Mix everything well for 3 to 4 minutes and then turn off the heat. Once the mixture cools down, shape it into pedas. You can even add saffron to make Kesar Pedas.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.