CBSE Board Exam Major Reforms 2026: What Students and Parents Must Know
CBSE Class 10 Update: From 2026, CBSE will conduct two board exams for Class 10. The first is mandatory, the second optional for improvement. Best score will count, aiming to reduce student stress.
CBSE's big announcement
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce a two-board exam system for Class 10 students from 2026, as per NEP 2020. CBSE's Sanyam Bharadwaj shared key details.
First exam is mandatory - why?
The first board exam, from Feb 17 to Mar 9, is mandatory for all students. Sanyam Bharadwaj advised students to take it seriously. Skipping it means you can't take the second exam.
Who is the second exam for?
The second exam, from May 15 to June 1, is optional. It's for students who want to improve their scores. The higher score from the two exams will be considered the final one.
How many subjects can you write?
Students can take the improvement exam for a maximum of three subjects. If a student fails more than two subjects in the first exam, they can appear for the second as a compartment exam.
Any change in the syllabus?
The syllabus for both exams will be the same; it won't be reduced for the second one. Regular concessions for students with disabilities and athletes will apply to both exams.
Important advice for parents
CBSE has urged parents not to pressure their kids into taking the second exam unnecessarily. The goal is to reduce student stress, so use the second chance only if needed.
