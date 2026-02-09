Love Colorful Leaves? 5 Plants Are Perfect for Your Balcony
Ornamental foliage plants: To make your balcony beautiful and colorful, plant varieties with pink, red, and purple leaves. Plants like Caladium, Coleus, Red Aglaonema, and Purple Heart give your balcony an aesthetic look with low maintenance.
Caladium Plant
The Caladium plant, with its pink, green, white, and red leaves, is stunning. Its colorful foliage is as pretty as flowers and will look great on a balcony. It grows well in partial sun.
Coleus Plant
Coleus plants are very attractive with leaves in purple, pink, maroon, and green. Easily plant them on your balcony to add a splash of color. This low-maintenance plant looks great in pots.
Red Aglaonema
Red Aglaonema, with its red and dark green leaves, is a plant that will catch your eye. It's perfect for both indoors and balconies, and it grows well even in low sunlight.
Purple Heart Plant
If you love deep purple leaves, plant a Purple Heart. It looks fantastic on railings or in hanging pots. Its color deepens in sunlight. You can plant it in any season.
Alternanthera
Alternanthera leaves come in red, pink, and purple shades. They're perfect for small pots. This sun-loving plant needs 4-5 hours of sunlight daily.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.