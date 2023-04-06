Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three effective ways to get relief from constant chronic pain

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    In order to lead a good and vital life daily and relieve yourself from nagging and constant prolonged pain, here are three simple ways to feel relieved from the daily pain for people.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Chronic pain is nagging, annoying, and disabling. Pain is now considered the body’s ‘5th Vital sign’. Pain lasting beyond the typical healing time is termed chronic pain beyond three months. Its occurrence is common.

    Chronic Pain ranges from 11-40% in adults, about 1 in 3 senior citizens, and is the most normal symptom driving patients to doctor’s offices. The predominant chronic pains seen include low back, neck, and arthritic pains, but also does involve facial pains, migraine, neuralgias, and cancer-related pains. These are the 3 ways of relieving yourself from chronic pain.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Intramuscular injections:

    Intramuscular injections may be used instead of intravenous injections because some drugs irritate veins. Sometimes it is not easy to find the vein. It is used instead of oral delivery because some drugs are destroyed by the digestive system when you swallow them. Intramuscular injections are absorbed faster than subcutaneous injections. It is because muscle tissue has a good blood supply than tissues under your skin. Muscle tissue can also hold a larger volume of medication than subcutaneous tissue.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Physiotherapy:

    Physiotherapy treatment is also an effective remedy used to relieve your chronic pain. Physiotherapy may include soft tissue massage and stretching for instant relief from chronic pain and tension, joint mobilizations, acupuncture, electrotherapy, corrective exercise, posture awareness, etc.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Interventional-Pain Medicine:

    Interventional-Pain Medicine is well established in the West, now upcoming in India. It is the only specialized training designed to provide expertise in evaluation and pain treatment. It includes skilled injection procedures. Pain medicine with medication titration provides non-surgical, ‘minimally-invasive’ (i.e. injection procedures, only needles enter the body to deliver medication), ‘targeted’ (injection directly at the site of the problem), ‘image-guided’ (using ultrasound or X-ray machines to visualize structures while injecting) injection techniques for various conditions.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Scorpio may face difficulties on work front

    Numerology Prediction for April 6 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck style design Check price availability and other details gcw

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck-style design; Check price, availability and other details

    Daily Horoscope for April 5 2023 Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Aquarius Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 5, 2023: Difficult day for Cancer; good day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for April 6 2023 Aries Virgo Taurus Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 6, 2023: Good day for Aries, Gemini; Scorpio may face difficulties on work front

    Numerology Prediction for April 6 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Social media enthralled as RR puts on a brave show before going down to PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2023: Social media enthralled as RR puts on a brave show before going down to PBKS

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Big boost for LCA Tejas program; first series production LCA Trainer takes to the skies

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Marine commando dies after failed para jump over Panagarh

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon