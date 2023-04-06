Three effective ways to get relief from constant chronic pain

In order to lead a good and vital life daily and relieve yourself from nagging and constant prolonged pain, here are three simple ways to feel relieved from the daily pain for people.

Image: Getty Images

Chronic pain is nagging, annoying, and disabling. Pain is now considered the body’s ‘5th Vital sign’. Pain lasting beyond the typical healing time is termed chronic pain beyond three months. Its occurrence is common. Chronic Pain ranges from 11-40% in adults, about 1 in 3 senior citizens, and is the most normal symptom driving patients to doctor’s offices. The predominant chronic pains seen include low back, neck, and arthritic pains, but also does involve facial pains, migraine, neuralgias, and cancer-related pains. These are the 3 ways of relieving yourself from chronic pain.

Image: Getty Images

1. Intramuscular injections: Intramuscular injections may be used instead of intravenous injections because some drugs irritate veins. Sometimes it is not easy to find the vein. It is used instead of oral delivery because some drugs are destroyed by the digestive system when you swallow them. Intramuscular injections are absorbed faster than subcutaneous injections. It is because muscle tissue has a good blood supply than tissues under your skin. Muscle tissue can also hold a larger volume of medication than subcutaneous tissue.

Image: Getty Images

2. Physiotherapy: Physiotherapy treatment is also an effective remedy used to relieve your chronic pain. Physiotherapy may include soft tissue massage and stretching for instant relief from chronic pain and tension, joint mobilizations, acupuncture, electrotherapy, corrective exercise, posture awareness, etc.

Image: Getty Images