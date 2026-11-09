November is a great time to visit Goa outside of the popular party spots. There is a variety of beautiful places to visit including relaxing beaches, historical forts, heritage areas and peaceful islands.

If you're looking for a quick break or longer trip, then consider visiting one of these 5 places in Goa:

1. Morjim Beach

If you're looking for somewhere quieter to enjoy then Morjim Beach is a great place to visit. Located in North Goa, this area is known for being very scenic with a laid-back vibe. Here you can relax on the beach, walk along the shoreline and enjoy the view at sunset.