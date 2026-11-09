3. Hussain Sagar is a unique place to visit with the beautiful lake views and the tall statue of Buddha in the center. This place is very easily reachable by road from anywhere in the city. Visiting here during sunset will provide you with a great view. The ideal time to visit is between October-February.

4. Ramoji Film City is the largest film city in the world. This is an amazing place for cinema lovers as it comprises of cinema sets, lush green gardens and different shows. You can reach here in an hour by road from the main city of Hyderabad. The best time to visit during October to February.