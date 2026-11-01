Goa’s history is more than just the golden sands and the Portuguese-style architecture. Walking around the historic sites gives the chance not only to learn about Goan history but also admire amazing views of the countryside or the beach.

Here are five such forts that you could visit.

1. Fort Aguada

Constructed from 1609 to 1612, Fort Aguada is one of the most important military fortifications built by the Portuguese in Goa. Walk around its huge wall structure, explore the Upper fort and the lighthouse with a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea.