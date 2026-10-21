Planning a Goa trip in November 2026? Explore the best beaches, historic churches and scenic waterfalls, check typical weather conditions, and discover practical travel tips for a memorable holiday.

Visit to Goa in November is perfect for tourists who seek sunny beach days, explore historical landmarks and relish the lively coastal ambience. With monsoon getting over, Goa start attracting visitors.

Be it a leisurely beach holiday, a culturally rich escape or an adventurous holiday in nature, Goa provides a lot to choose from. But it may help to make hotel bookings in advance and plan outdoor activities based on the prevailing climate.

Weather in Goa in November 2026

The average temperature during the month is about 27°C while the average rainfall is roughly 20 mm. The figures mentioned above are historical averages and not for the month of November 2026.

The climate is suitable enough to take part in sightseeing, visiting the beaches and exploring outside.

Top Destinations for November in Goa

Get closer to beaches, heritage, and nature.

Baga and Anjuna Beaches: Best for travelers who prefer beachside cafes, shopping, lively environment, and sea sunsets.

Best for travelers who prefer beachside cafes, shopping, lively environment, and sea sunsets. Palolem Beach: Good for travelers looking for a picturesque bay area and peaceful beaches in South Goa.

Good for travelers looking for a picturesque bay area and peaceful beaches in South Goa. Old Goa: Pay a visit to Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral to know about Goa's Portuguese era and unique architectural style.

Pay a visit to Basilica of Bom Jesus and Se Cathedral to know about Goa's Portuguese era and unique architectural style. Dudhsagar Waterfalls: Take a trip to this popular waterfall located in the Western Ghats. Be informed about access and local conditions before your travel.

Tips for Visiting Goa in November 2026

November is the start of the busy season in Goa, so, get your tickets and accommodation ready well in advance, particularly on weekends. Pack your sunscreen lotion, walking shoes, cotton clothes, and a raincoat.

To make the most out of the trip, blend the lively beaches in North Goa with quiet beaches of South Goa, along with visiting the heritage site in Old Goa.

A visit to Goa during the month of November in the year 2026 will be an enriching experience combining beach vacations, culture, and nature with favorable weather conditions.