The beauty of Goa lies not just in its famous beaches and night life but there is an alternate approach to enjoying this coastal state of India through its mangroves, backwaters and rivers.

Here are five places you might want to visit if you wish to enjoy the natural beauty of Goa through its backwaters and mangroves, along with their locations.

1. Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary at Chorao Island

Dr. Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary of Goa is the most popular place for visiting the mangroves of Goa. Visitors can watch the many kinds of birds along with the mud skippers and fiddler crabs found here by exploring the narrow waterways of this place by boat or canoe.