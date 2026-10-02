There is more to Goa than its beautiful churches and iconic basilicas. Chapels are located on the top of hills, in historical enclaves and along village roads which give you the opportunity to learn about Goan architecture, culture and centuries-old Christian legacy.

If you are going to visit Goa but want to see something different apart from the popular beaches and hotspots, here are 5 chapels that you can add to your itinerary.

1. Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount, Old Goa

Situated at the top of a hill overlooking Old Goa, Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount is one of the most picturesque heritage sites in Old Goa. The hilltop location gives a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape including the river Mandovi.

This chapel is one of the oldest buildings in Old Goa dating back to early days of Portuguese colonial rule in Goa.