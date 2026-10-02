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Goa Travel Guide: 5 Stunning Chapels Tucked Away In This State That Tourists Often Miss
Discover five beautiful hidden chapels around Goa, from Old Goa hilltops to quiet village settings. Explore their architecture, history, local traditions and fascinating stories beyond the usual tourist trail.
Churches in Goa
There is more to Goa than its beautiful churches and iconic basilicas. Chapels are located on the top of hills, in historical enclaves and along village roads which give you the opportunity to learn about Goan architecture, culture and centuries-old Christian legacy.
If you are going to visit Goa but want to see something different apart from the popular beaches and hotspots, here are 5 chapels that you can add to your itinerary.
1. Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount, Old Goa
Situated at the top of a hill overlooking Old Goa, Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount is one of the most picturesque heritage sites in Old Goa. The hilltop location gives a panoramic view of the surrounding landscape including the river Mandovi.
This chapel is one of the oldest buildings in Old Goa dating back to early days of Portuguese colonial rule in Goa.
2. Chapel of St Catherine, Old Goa
Situated next to the Church of St Francis of Assisi, the Chapel of St Catherine has a significant link to Goa’s Portuguese-era past.
The current chapel was constructed after an initial chapel had been erected here in 1510 following the capture of Goa by Afonso de Albuquerque. The historic event is noted by an inscription on the site.
The simple design of the chapel is a deviation from the magnificent structures that dot some other religious sites in Old Goa
3. Chapel of Three Kings, Cansaulim
Located atop a hill in Cuelim of Cansaulim, the Chapel of Three Kings is situated amidst green surroundings, hence linked to the Goa’s Feast of the Epiphany festivities.
Every 6th January, the site becomes famous for a traditional feast related to the Three Kings. It is also home to a lot of local legends regarding the past of the hill.
4. Holy Cross Chapel, Baradi, Velim
Located at Baradi, the Holy Cross Chapel provides yet another look into Goa’s religious heritage in the villages.
The chapel is situated atop a hill and is linked to the annual Feast of the Holy Cross held every 3rd May.
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5. Chapel of the Weeping Cross, Old Goa
The Chapel of the Weeping Cross located within the ancient Santa Monica Complex, in Old Goa, has connections to one of the most prominent religious traditions in this part of Goa.
The tale of the “Weeping Cross” is an account of a miraculous phenomenon associated with a cross and is recorded in religious history of this part of Goa.
A Different Side of Goa
From hillside chapels to those in small village settings with panoramic views, these chapels reflect the diverse heritage of Goa, which goes far beyond the famous churches of Goa.
For those tourists who are willing to explore beyond the conventional routes, these chapels could bring some extra historical and spiritual flavour into their Goa tour itinerary.
Also read: Goa Beyond Beaches: 7 Famous Places That Come With Stories You Won’t Find In Typical Itinerary
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