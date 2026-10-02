An influencer who often talks about smashing patriarchy shared yet another significant video on the internet education men, including everyone, about C-sections. His bold video has found support from women. Keep scrolling to know more.

India everyday wakes up to horrifying news about rape, crime against women, and day-to-day misogyny and patriarchy that does not even make it to the headlines. Being a woman is hard, but being a woman in India is an altogether different ball-game and there's no denying that. Thankfully, there are many male and female influencers in the country who raise their voices to educate men, and women who are knowingly or unknowingly victims of a patriarchal society.

Influencer Educares Men about C-Section

A now-viral video, posted by one of such social media users who believes in smashing patriarchy, has garnered significant attention online. The video shows him talking about the reality and brutality of C-section and how a few men still have an insensitive approach towards the same. In his video, he openly educates men and everyone else about C-section delivery, whilst talking about his own personal experience of when his wife underwent labour.

Take a look at the video

Sharing this video, he wrote in the caption, “I watched my wife go through something I can never truly understand… She went through a 23hours of painful labour pain and then emergency C-section, layers being opened, stitches, the pain, the weakness and then that first walk after surgery …every step hurting, every movement reminding her that her body had just gone through major surgery… After this hallucinations because of anaesthesia… And yet, in the middle of all that pain…her biggest concern was our newborn baby…. I could stand beside her, hold her hand and support her… but I could never take that pain away from her… That day, I didn’t just see my wife become a mother… I saw her strength in a way I had never seen before….”

How Netizen's Reacted!

One user wrote, “Cried while watching this… felt every word.” Another user wrote, “I’m sorry my bloodline ends with me.” One more user wrote, “Bruhh your wife won her life.” While another comment read, “Doctor should perform this in front of husbands . They did it front of me in australia.”