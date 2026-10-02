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Spending Money on Men Brings Bad Luck? Chinese Women’s 5 Dating Advice Is NOT for Weak
Are you a woman who is struggling in her relationship? Worry not; today we are giving you 5 pieces of advice for Chinese women who are not here to play games.
Dating is hard!
Dating is hard, and finding the love of your life? Harder. We get it. Although there’s no such thing as a female loneliness epidemic, finding the right guy can feel like a myth, and we all need to learn to walk in the gray area. It is very important for women to establish boundaries so they can live freely and respectfully, even in a relationship or marriage. Here are 5 Chinese women-approved dating tips you need to know:
Dating Advice 1
“Feeling sorry for a man is the beginning of your misfortune.”
Dating Advice 2
“Spending money on men brings you bad luck for life-time.”
Dating Advice 3
“As long as I get wealth, I don't need a shred of true love.”
Dating Advice 4
“As long as a man is breathing, he is disappointing.”
Dating Advice 5
“Stay unmarried and childfree and you'll stay happy and safe.”
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