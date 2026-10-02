- Home
- Lifestyle
- Gardening Tips: Night-Blooming Jasmine to Gardenia, 5 Flowers to Plant Early for Blissful Winters
Gardening Tips: Night-Blooming Jasmine to Gardenia, 5 Flowers to Plant Early for Blissful Winters
To ensure a vibrant garden through the colder months, planting flowers like Night-Blooming Jasmine and Gardenia early is key. Add Petunias, Pansies, and Marigolds to create a truly blissful winter display, thriving in Indian conditions.
Winter colour pallete
Five flowers. That's all you need for a continuous burst of colour, a fragrant, blissful winter garden. Plant them early:
Gardenia
Take Night-Blooming Jasmine with its powerful evening perfume.Or Gardenia, known for its rich, sweet scent. These show how fragrance defines a garden.
Jasmine
Jasmine rank among our most popular winter flowers. A must-have flower in your garden.
Marigold
Think Indian festivals, winter decor – think Marigolds. They offer cheerful yellows and oranges. Plant them in early autumn. This lets them develop strong root systems. That's why they need little maintenance, blooming continuously for months. Marigolds thrive in full sun, a beloved choice for Indian gardens. They even repel some pests naturally.
Petunia
A versatile flower, truly a winter garden star. Petunias boast a wide colour range – deep purples, bright reds, whites – and trumpet-shaped blooms. Plant seedlings in early autumn. This lets them build deep root systems, ensuring vigorous growth. You get abundant flowers per plant, lasting well into spring. They shine in hanging baskets, containers, flower beds.
Dianthus
'Sweet William,' they call it. Dianthus adds elegance with delicate, frilled petals in pink, red, white, purple. This classic winter bloomer boasts a subtle, clove-like fragrance. Plant early. You get a bushier plant, a more prolific display of charming flowers. It adapts to pots, garden beds alike.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.