Goa's cuisine culture is not limited only to seafood, vindaloo and bebinca. In the times of Hindu festivals and family celebrations, traditional kitchens of Goa serve sweets and offerings that are unique to the region and based on its food culture.

This season of Navratri and Durga Puja, here are five festive foods and their traditional preparations worth exploring.

1. Patoleo - Sweet Rice Cakes With Turmeric Leaves

Patoleo, also known as patoli, are rice flour pancakes that are made with grated coconut and jaggery. The preparation is done by spreading the rice flour mixture onto turmeric leaves, adding sweet filling to it and then steam-cooking them.