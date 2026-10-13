Indian families living abroad consider rice a top essential. A 10-kilo bag of rice costs around Rs 1000 in the UK. Premium quality rice will cost you between Rs 1600 and Rs 1700. A 5-litre can of sunflower oil costs around Rs 850 generally. Tesco sells a 5-litre sunflower oil can for £8.50, which is about Rs 1070. Other daily essentials also impact the family budget. One litre of milk costs Rs 158, a 500-gram bread loaf costs Rs 159, and a dozen eggs cost Rs 386. A kilo of chicken is priced at Rs 850, apples at Rs 283, and bananas at Rs 155. You must remember that UK salaries and living costs are different, so direct currency conversion does not show the full picture.