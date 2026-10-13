Airplanes have special exit routes for emergency situations. Airlines install exit boards and floor-level emergency lights to help you spot them. These emergency markers become clearly visible when the cabin lights go dim. Passengers can quickly spot the safe way out during a crisis. Flight attendants also ask you to keep the window shades open to check outside conditions. They can easily block an exit and choose another route if they spot fire or smoke outside. Dimming the lights looks like a small thing, but it acts as a crucial safety step for quick passenger response.