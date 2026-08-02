So, the final word is, you don't usually need to throw away bananas with black spots. They are most likely just naturally ripe and good to eat. Just check the look, smell, and feel of the fruit to decide. If there's no bad smell, fungus, or leakage, you can definitely eat it. From now on, don't just throw away a banana because of its spots. First, check if it's ripe or actually spoiled! This is the right way to go. You can avoid waste and enjoy a perfectly good fruit.