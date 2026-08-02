Why Do Water Bottles Served on Flights Have a Knot? The Hidden Safety Reason Explained
Ever spotted a knot on the water bottles served during flights? Discover the surprising reason behind this small but important detail and how it helps airlines ensure passenger safety and product integrity during air travel.
Passenger Safety and a Good Grip
The AC inside the plane makes it quite chilly. So, when they take out water bottles from the fridge, condensation forms on them. This makes the bottles slippery. The strap with the knot absorbs this moisture and gives the crew a solid grip, preventing any spills on you.
Identifying Used Bottles
Cabin crew serve hundreds of passengers at high speed, so things can get hectic. In low light, it's tough to tell which bottle is new and which is already opened. So, they tie a specific knot on opened bottles. This way, they can identify it just by touch and avoid wasting new bottles.
Time-Saving and Accuracy
International flights serve different drinks like soda water and regular water, which all look the same. This knot system helps the crew instantly tell them apart. This small trick helps them serve passengers super fast and without any mistakes.
Safety and Hygiene
Sometimes, the plane might shake due to turbulence. During this, bottles can knock against each other, break, or spill. These strap knots act like a soft cushion, giving the bottles some protection. Basically, this tiny detail shows the airline's years of experience and care for passengers.
Attention and Professionalism
All cabin crew members get special training for even the smallest tasks like this. How neatly the knot is tied shows how attentive and professional the crew member is. It's not just a task; it's part of their 'Standard Operating Procedure' or SOP.
Silent Language
On long-haul flights, the crew works in shifts. When one person's shift ends, the next crew member can just look at these knots to understand which bottles in the trolley are ready for use. It's like a 'silent language' just for the cabin crew.
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