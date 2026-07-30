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Clean with Baking Soda and Lemon

Has your gas burner turned completely black? You should avoid using vinegar or dish soap. Instead, opt for baking soda and lemon. Baking soda is excellent for removing all that collected soot. Take two spoons of baking soda in a bowl, squeeze in the juice of half a lemon, and mix it into a paste. Apply this paste to the burner and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Then, gently scrub it with an old brush. You'll see the burnt burner get its shine back.