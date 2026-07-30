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Is Your Gas Burner Clogged and Flame Weak? 5 Must-Try Cleaning Tips to Bring Back a Strong Blue Flame Fast
Gas burner cleaning tips to remove black deposits and restore a strong blue flame. Discover 5 easy gas stove cleaning hacks to improve burner performance, save gas, and cook efficiently.
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Clean Your Blackened Burners
Just like we wash our veggies and utensils, we must also clean our gas burners regularly. If you don't, dirt and grime will slowly build up. This gunk can get into your food, especially when you're making rotis directly on the flame. These simple tricks will help you clean your burners and make them shine like new.
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Use Vinegar
If your burners have collected a lot of grease, you can use a vinegar solution. Simply mix about half a cup of vinegar with a glass of hot water. Let the burners soak in this mixture for about 30 minutes. Afterwards, scrub them with a brush and wipe them dry with a cloth. This process quickly removes all that stubborn grease and stains.
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Use Dishwashing Soap
If your burners aren't too dirty, you can clean them once a week using a mix of dish soap and salt. This simple trick helps remove light layers of grime. A good scrub with a sponge or brush will make them sparkle. Cleaning your burners two or three times a month is a great way to stop heavy dirt from building up.
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Clean with Baking Soda and Lemon
Has your gas burner turned completely black? You should avoid using vinegar or dish soap. Instead, opt for baking soda and lemon. Baking soda is excellent for removing all that collected soot. Take two spoons of baking soda in a bowl, squeeze in the juice of half a lemon, and mix it into a paste. Apply this paste to the burner and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Then, gently scrub it with an old brush. You'll see the burnt burner get its shine back.
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Eno Can Make Burners Shine
If you don't have other cleaning agents at home, you can try the hot water and Eno trick. To remove the soot, just mix one packet of Eno in hot water. Soak the burner in this solution for about 15-20 minutes. After that, clean it with a brush. Make sure you dry it completely before using it again.
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