    Get rid of acidity by following these 5 natural remedies

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 4:06 PM IST

    Acidity, which is also known as acid reflux, is a gastrointestinal complication in your health and has become very common among people, so here are some natural remedies to get rid of it. 

    Acidity, also known as acid reflux, is a gastrointestinal complication that has become one of the most common health issues. Acid reflux refers to the condition in which stomach acid travels up to your oesophagus and brings up various distressing symptoms such as burning sensations, constipation, heartburn, restlessness and indigestion. Right from inappropriate bad posture, meal timings, after meals, alcohol, smoking and high usage of spices, many lifestyle factors contribute to acidity and heartburn. If you suffer from any of the symptoms mentioned above, opting for home remedies that provide a natural cooling effect can relieve you. Here are some ways to cure acidity naturally.

    Have a glass of cold milk: Drinking cold milk is one of the best and easy remedies for acidity. The properties of calcium found in milk can remove any excess secretion of hydrochloric acid in your stomach, calming your body with instant relief from any other painful symptoms of acid reflux or sweltering sensations. Low-fat cold milk without added sugars is the best way to beat acidity and its distressing symptoms.

    Keep a clove in your mouth and suck it: Cloves have carminative effects that enhance the production of hydrochloric acid in your gut and thereby help adieu to acidity, promote digestion, and decrease heartburn, flatulence, nausea and gastric irritability. Make sure to keep the cloves in your mouth until the juice is extracted.

    Chew ginger: Ginger is a beneficial ingredient in detoxifying the body, combats high blood pressure and boosts the overall body. The superfood has been in the limelight because of its excellent nutritional profile that can do wonders for digestive health. The phenolic compounds in ginger can relieve gastrointestinal irritation while easing out the distressing symptoms of acidity.

    Sip on mint water: Mint, a vital ingredient, is a natural coolant that can easily unruffle heartburn symptoms during mild acid reflux. Mint have carminative properties that further aid in alleviating the acid secretions in the stomach, calming abdominal acidity and inflammation while healing your irritated stomach. Boiling some mint leaves in water and sipping them throughout the day to reap the maximum benefits.

    Chew fennel seeds or have a glass of fennel concoction: This one is just the perfect magical wand for all your digestive woes. Fennel seeds, aka saunf, hold potent compounds of plants that assist in muscle and intestine relaxation, further soothe gassiness and make the bowel function properly.

