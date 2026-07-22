Monsoon brings fresh growth, but excess rain and humidity can quietly damage your garden. Avoid these common gardening mistakes to keep your plants healthy, disease-free, and thriving throughout the rainy season.

Overwatering Even When It Rains

One of the biggest mistakes gardeners make during the monsoon is continuing their regular watering schedule. Since rain already provides plenty of moisture, extra watering can leave the soil waterlogged. This reduces oxygen around the roots, leading to root rot and weak plant growth.

What to do instead: Check the soil before watering. If the top inch of soil feels moist, skip watering for the day.

Ignoring Proper Drainage

Heavy rainfall can cause water to collect in pots or garden beds. Standing water not only damages roots but also attracts mosquitoes and encourages fungal growth.

What to do instead: Ensure pots have drainage holes and remove any water collected in trays. Raise pots slightly using pot stands to improve drainage.

Leaving Dead Leaves and Flowers on Plants

Wet, decaying leaves and flowers create the perfect environment for fungal diseases and pests during the rainy season.

What to do instead: Regularly prune yellow leaves, dead flowers, and damaged stems to improve air circulation and keep plants healthy

Overcrowding Plants

Plants placed too close together trap moisture, making it easier for fungal infections like powdery mildew and leaf spot to spread.

What to do instead: Maintain enough space between plants so air can circulate freely and leaves dry faster after rain.

Using Too Much Fertiliser

Many people assume monsoon is the best time to feed plants heavily. However, excessive fertiliser in wet soil can damage roots and encourage weak growth.

What to do instead: Apply compost or balanced fertiliser in small amounts, following the plant's requirements.

Ignoring Pest and Fungal Problems

Snails, slugs, aphids, and fungal diseases become more active during humid weather. If left untreated, they can quickly damage healthy plants.

What to do instead: Inspect plants every few days. Remove pests by hand or use neem oil spray and other natural remedies to control infestations.

Choosing the Wrong Plants

Not every plant enjoys constant rain and humidity. Some varieties struggle in waterlogged conditions and may die during prolonged wet weather.

What to do instead: Grow monsoon-friendly plants such as hibiscus, jasmine, coleus, marigold, mint, basil, and ferns.