Pakistan to Bangladesh-Top 10 Countries With Highest Hindu Population
Everyone knows India has the world's largest Hindu population, with Nepal at number two. But do you know which countries follow them? Here's the top 10 list, and it has a few surprises.
Top 10 countries with the most Hindus
India is home to the world's largest Hindu population, with about 110 crore (1.1 billion) people. Nepal comes in second with around 2.86 crore (28.6 million) Hindus. Let's see which countries are next on the list.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh ranks third, with about 1.38 crore (13.8 million) Hindus. After India and Nepal, it is one of the countries with the largest Hindu populations.
Indonesia
Surprisingly, Indonesia ranks fourth with around 42 lakh (4.2 million) Hindus. While it's a Muslim-majority nation, the island of Bali is world-famous for its vibrant Hindu culture.
Pakistan
Pakistan holds the fifth position on this list. According to data, about 40 lakh (4 million) Hindus live in Pakistan. Although it's a Muslim-majority country, the Hindu community exists as a religious minority there. A large part of the country's Hindu population lives in the Sindh province.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka has a Hindu population of about 31 lakh (3.1 million). This places Sri Lanka at number six on the list of countries with the largest Hindu populations.
USA and Malaysia
The United States and Malaysia are next on the list. According to the data, about 25 lakh (2.5 million) Hindus live in the US, placing it in seventh place. Malaysia is eighth with around 19 lakh (1.9 million) Hindus, most of whom are of Indian origin.
Britain and UAE
The UK and the UAE are at ninth and tenth place, respectively. Statistics show that about 10 lakh (1 million) Hindus live in Britain, while the UAE has around 6.6 lakh (660,000) Hindus. Most Hindus in Britain are of Indian and South Asian descent.
Countries that give holidays for Hindu festivals
Did you know? Besides India and Nepal, Mauritius is one of the few countries that gives public holidays for Hindu festivals. It's also worth noting that Caribbean countries like Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago have a significant number of Hindus. This is because Indians went there as labourers in the 19th century.
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