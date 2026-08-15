India is home to the world's largest Hindu population, with about 110 crore (1.1 billion) people. Nepal comes in second with around 2.86 crore (28.6 million) Hindus. Let's see which countries are next on the list.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh ranks third, with about 1.38 crore (13.8 million) Hindus. After India and Nepal, it is one of the countries with the largest Hindu populations.

Indonesia

Surprisingly, Indonesia ranks fourth with around 42 lakh (4.2 million) Hindus. While it's a Muslim-majority nation, the island of Bali is world-famous for its vibrant Hindu culture.