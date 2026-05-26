A FWICE ban is more of an industry-wide non-cooperation directive than a legislative restriction. It indicates that related employees and others are being instructed not to work with the actor on shoots or productions. Because Bollywood production relies largely on these individuals, such a change might drastically disrupt current and future projects. However, it is neither a government-imposed restriction, nor does it legally prohibit an actor from signing a film contract.

However, as reported by News24, Ranveer Singh would be unable to shoot or produce future projects in India until he and the producers of Don 3 reach an agreement.