Ranveer Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport amid ongoing FWICE controversy over his reported exit from Don 3. The actor avoided paparazzi, kept a low profile and quickly entered the terminal without engaging with cameras.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, drawing attention amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his reported exit from Don 3. The actor kept a low profile during the brief appearance, avoiding interaction with paparazzi and wearing a mask that partially covered his face. He was seen quickly moving from his vehicle towards the terminal, marking a quiet public outing after the recent developments involving FWICE.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

FWICE Non-Cooperation Directive and Industry Buzz

The sighting comes shortly after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, following the fallout linked to Don 3. The industry body has reportedly asked its affiliated members not to collaborate with the actor until further notice. According to reports, FWICE had earlier attempted to seek clarification from Ranveer Singh regarding his exit from the project, but proceeded with the directive after no in-person response was made. The development has triggered widespread discussion across the film industry.

Also Read: Is Ranveer Singh Really Banned From Bollywood? Truth Behind FWICE's Big Action

Don 3 Exit, Compensation Claim and Ongoing Debate

The controversy is also tied to production house Excel Entertainment, which is reportedly seeking ₹45 crore in compensation for pre-production costs after Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson has maintained that the actor prefers to avoid public speculation and believes such professional matters should be handled privately. As discussions continue, attention remains on how the industry bodies and production teams will resolve the dispute in the coming weeks.