Stomach acting up this monsoon? Learn why digestive problems increase during the rainy season and discover simple diet, hygiene, and lifestyle tips to prevent bloating, acidity, infections, and food poisoning while keeping your gut healthy.

The monsoon is finally here, bringing a much-needed break from the scorching heat. But let's be honest, it's also the season for tummy troubles. Bloating, acidity, indigestion, stomach infections, nausea, and diarrhoea become super common. So, let's break down why this happens and what you can do to stay healthy.

High Humidity and Changing Temperatures

The humidity in the air really shoots up during the monsoon, and the temperature keeps changing. This damp weather is the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and other nasty germs.

Risk of Contaminated Food and Water

Food and water get contaminated very easily during this time, which is a major reason for stomach infections.

Changes in Eating Habits

When it rains, we all crave fried, spicy street food, right? But all those oily snacks put a lot of pressure on our digestive system.

Slower Digestion

The high humidity can also slow down our body's digestive power. This is why you might feel heavy or bloated after meals.

Lack of Physical Activity

Rainy days often mean we're stuck indoors. Less walking and exercise slows down our digestion, leading to problems like constipation.

Weaker Immunity

Our immune system can take a bit of a hit this season. This makes us more vulnerable to stomach infections, food poisoning, and gastroenteritis.

So, How Do You Keep Your Gut in Check?

Food Hygiene: Always eat freshly cooked, hot food. Avoid anything that's been sitting out for a long time, especially if it's cold.

Always eat freshly cooked, hot food. Avoid anything that's been sitting out for a long time, especially if it's cold. Wash Fruits and Veggies Well: When eating out, it's safer to have cooked vegetables instead of raw salads.

When eating out, it's safer to have cooked vegetables instead of raw salads. Drink Only Boiled Water: Most stomach infections in the monsoon come from contaminated water. So, boil it, cool it, and then drink it.

Most stomach infections in the monsoon come from contaminated water. So, boil it, cool it, and then drink it. Avoid Street Food: Try to avoid street food and juices from roadside stalls. It's hard to be sure about their hygiene levels.

Simple Changes to Your Diet