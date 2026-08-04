A Madhya Pradesh woman survived after being bitten by a snake five times in just two minutes. Doctors administered 35 anti-venom injections, turning the terrifying incident into a remarkable survival story.

A woman in Madhya Pradesh has survived against all odds after being bitten five times by a venomous snake in just two minutes. Thanks to the tireless efforts of doctors and 35 life-saving injections, she was pulled back from the brink of death. This shocking incident happened in Jhil Pipariya village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district.

The woman, Radhabai Ahirwar, was cleaning her kitchen on the afternoon of July 13. She spotted a nearly 5-foot-long black venomous snake hiding behind a utensils cupboard. Before she could react, the snake lunged and bit her on the right hand. In a panic, Radhabai tried to shake the snake off. This made the snake more aggressive, and it bit her four more times, leaving deep wounds.

25 Emergency Injections Saved Her Life

But the ordeal didn't end there. Instead of seeking scientific medical treatment, her family first took her to a local faith healer, or an 'ojha'. They lost a lot of precious time in rituals and chants. As Radhabai's condition quickly became critical and the venom spread through her body, she was finally rushed to a local hospital.

At the hospital, doctors immediately began an emergency fight to save her life. In the first 40 minutes, they gave her 10 'Anti-Snake Venom' (ASV) injections. Over the next 24 hours, she received another 25 emergency injections to neutralize the poison. The venom was so potent that it caused a severe infection in one of her fingers, forcing doctors to perform a small surgery.

Currently in Full Health

After a life-and-death battle that lasted 24 hours, the woman was finally declared out of danger. She is now completely healthy and back to her normal life. Doctors have a clear message: after a snakebite, do not waste time. The only scientific way to save a life is to go directly to a hospital for anti-venom treatment.