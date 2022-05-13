Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Friday the 13th: Know about Paraskevidekatriaphobia, superstitions and history

    First Published May 13, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    The dread of the number 13 is known as 'triskaidekaphobia,' while the fear of Friday the 13th is known as 'paraskevidekatriaphobia.' Isador Coriat used the phrase in Abnormal Psychology as early as 1910.

    Today is Friday the 13th, according to the calendar. Many people believe that the day is unlucky. There are several ideas as to why and how Friday the 13th became associated with all things unfortunate. Christianity has given us one of the most renowned and maybe the oldest theories of all time.

    On Maundy Thursday, 12 individuals attended Jesus' final supper (Thursday before Easter). The 13th person at the table, according to the gospels, was Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, leading to his death on Good Friday.

    Friday is also remembered as the day Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge and Cain slaughtered his brother, Abel. The Friday 13th happens in a month that begins on a Sunday. Every calendar year has at least one Friday the 13th and up to three Friday the 13ths. This year, there is just one Friday the 13th - May 13. That is, today.

    What is the fear of Number 13 called?

    The dread of the number 13 is known as 'triskaidekaphobia,' while the fear of Friday the 13th is known as 'paraskevidekatriaphobia.' Isador Coriat used the phrase in Abnormal Psychology as early as 1910. The term paraskevidekatriaphobia derives from Greek. While Paraskevi is Greek for Friday, dekatres is Greek for thirteen, and phóbos is Greek for terror.

    History

    Superstitious beliefs about Friday the 13th stem from Jesus Christ's Last Supper before his crucifixion, which was attended by '13' individuals. The Last Supper, painted by Leonardo da Vinci, depicts Christ and his 12 disciples in the Upper Room on the 13th of Nisan, Maundy Thursday, the night before His death on Good Friday. Furthermore, Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus' disciples who betrayed the Messiah for thirty silver pieces, is supposed to have been the 13th person to seat at the table. Along with biblical history, some beliefs about Friday the 13th date back to the Knights Templar event.

    Know the supersititions: 

    Everything you've heard about the unlucky day is only the top of the iceberg. Some of the most typical blunders individuals make on Friday the 13th might get them in hot water. Black cats, umbrellas, new shoes, ladders, birds, cracks, mirrors, salt, tables, and cemeteries should all be avoided. Because prevention is better than cure, avoid everything described above entirely to avoid all ill luck.

