Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon

The western hemisphere countries' residents will be able to witness the year's first lunar eclipse on May 15 and 16, according to the different time zone. Following NASA, the eclipse will be partial and visible to stargazers in South and West Asia, Africa, parts of the Indian Ocean, the entire South American continent, much of North America, and a few Pacific and Atlantic Ocean islands. However, unlike the partial solar eclipse that occurred on April 30, the eclipse will not be visible in India.

As per NASA, the eclipse will begin on May 15 at 10:10 pm EDT and on May 16 at 7:40 am IST. Additionally, the eclipse will be completely visible in South and North American countries, most of West Africa, and a few Middle Eastern countries. The eclipse will last three hours and 27 minutes, with the Moon experiencing totality for one hour and 25 minutes. The Earth's shadow completely obscures the Moon during totality.

Stargazers will be able to see a red-tinted Moon, also known as the 'Blood Moon,' during the partial lunar eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, a lunar eclipse occurs. Following NASA, the Moon takes on a dim and reddish hue during the totality period when this occurs. This occurs because, despite the Moon being entirely in Earth's shadow at the time, red wavelengths of sunlight fall onto the Moon's surface after passing through the Earth's atmosphere.

Nasa explains that one way to think about it is that a total lunar eclipse shows us a projection of all the sunrises and sunsets on the planet. Highlighting that a lunar eclipse starts with a Penumbra, a phase when the Moon enters the Earth's faint outer shadow. This is followed by the Numbra phase, in which the Moon enters Earth's dark inner shadow, which, unlike the Penumbra, is clearly visible.