Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon

    The eclipse will be completely visible in South and North American countries, most of West Africa, and a few Middle Eastern countries.

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 11, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    The western hemisphere countries' residents will be able to witness the year's first lunar eclipse on May 15 and 16, according to the different time zone. Following NASA, the eclipse will be partial and visible to stargazers in South and West Asia, Africa, parts of the Indian Ocean, the entire South American continent, much of North America, and a few Pacific and Atlantic Ocean islands. However, unlike the partial solar eclipse that occurred on April 30, the eclipse will not be visible in India.

    Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2022: Eclipse to occur twice this year, know date and time here

    As per NASA, the eclipse will begin on May 15 at 10:10 pm EDT and on May 16 at 7:40 am IST. Additionally, the eclipse will be completely visible in South and North American countries, most of West Africa, and a few Middle Eastern countries. The eclipse will last three hours and 27 minutes, with the Moon experiencing totality for one hour and 25 minutes. The Earth's shadow completely obscures the Moon during totality.

    Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2021: Date, time, where and when to watch; details inside

    Stargazers will be able to see a red-tinted Moon, also known as the 'Blood Moon,' during the partial lunar eclipse. When the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, a lunar eclipse occurs. Following NASA, the Moon takes on a dim and reddish hue during the totality period when this occurs. This occurs because, despite the Moon being entirely in Earth's shadow at the time, red wavelengths of sunlight fall onto the Moon's surface after passing through the Earth's atmosphere.

    Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know date, time and things to keep in mind during Chandra grahan

    Nasa explains that one way to think about it is that a total lunar eclipse shows us a projection of all the sunrises and sunsets on the planet. Highlighting that a lunar eclipse starts with a Penumbra, a phase when the Moon enters the Earth's faint outer shadow. This is followed by the Numbra phase, in which the Moon enters Earth's dark inner shadow, which, unlike the Penumbra, is clearly visible.

    Last Updated May 11, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer RBA

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Mothers day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special - adt

    Mother's day 2022: Short poems to make your mom feel special

    Mother day Here how how you can spend the day with your mom RBA

    Mother’s Day 2022: Here's how you can spend the day with your mom

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Esbeda store in Mumbai fined Rs 35000 for charging Rs 20 for carry-bag from customer

    Recent Stories

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India - adt

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India

    National Technology Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, messages, images you can share

    National Technology Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, messages, images you can share

    Ranveer Singh has this to say to Rocky Bhai Yash after watching KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Ranveer Singh has this to say to ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash after watching KGF: Chapter 2

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat Titans decimate Lucknow Super Giants to seal playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat decimates Lucknow to seal playoffs berth

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside drb

    Hilary Duff goes nude for a magazine photoshoot, pics inside

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon