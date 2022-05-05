Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know date, time and things to keep in mind during Chandra grahan

The first lunar eclipse is scheduled for May 16 and will begin at 07:02 a.m. and conclude at 12:20 p.m. It is visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia.

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2022, known as the Chandra Grahan, is scheduled to occur in the month of May. Only two lunar eclipses will occur this year, both of which will be total. Just a few days ago, the globe experienced the first solar eclipse of the year, which occurred on April 30. And now, just 15 days later, on May 16, the Chandra Grahan will take place, during which the Vaishakh full moon will be visible. For those who are unfamiliar with the astronomical occurrence, it occurs when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. Even though this eclipse will not be visible in India, its influence will be felt in people's lives.

Know date and time: The first lunar eclipse is scheduled for May 16 and will begin at 07:02 a.m. and conclude at 12:20 p.m. It is visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East, and western parts of Asia. In the year 2022, there will be two lunar eclipses: The first lunar eclipse will occur on May 16, 2022.

The second lunar eclipse will occur on November 8, 2022. Also Read | Here are some 'Solar Eclipse' weird myths in India that will make you laugh