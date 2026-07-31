Pigeon Problem: Fed Up With Balcony Invaders? Try These 4 Easy Fixes
Pigeons are making your balcony messy and spreading diseases. Here’s how you can easily get rid of them without any harm, using simple tricks like reflective items, bird spikes, keeping things clean, and nets.
The pigeon problem is real.
Pigeon droppings spread diseases.
If you see pigeon droppings making your balcony dirty and smelly, you need to act fast. These droppings don't just create a mess; they can also spread diseases. You can easily shoo the birds away with some effective steps, without hurting them.
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Hang reflective objects on the balcony.
Install bird spikes on the railing.
If your balcony railing is wide and pigeons often sit there, install bird spikes. You can get them in stainless steel or plastic. Once you put these up, the birds won't come back to sit. This method doesn't hurt the pigeons; it just makes the surface uncomfortable for them.
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Keep the balcony clean.
Installing a net is a great option.
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