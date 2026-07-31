- Home
- Lifestyle
- Gardening Tips: 5 Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Thrive Even If You Forget to Water Them
Gardening Tips: 5 Low-Maintenance Houseplants That Thrive Even If You Forget to Water Them
These five low-maintenance houseplants need very little watering yet stay lush and healthy. They're ideal for busy lifestyles, beginner gardeners and anyone seeking hassle-free indoor greenery with lasting appeal.
Snake Plant
These five low-maintenance houseplants need very little watering yet stay lush and healthy. They're ideal for busy lifestyles, beginner gardeners and anyone seeking hassle-free indoor greenery with lasting appeal.
ZZ Plant
The ZZ Plant stores water in its thick rhizomes, allowing it to survive long dry spells. It grows well in low light and requires minimal attention throughout the year.
Jade Plant
Jade Plant's fleshy leaves retain moisture, making it an excellent drought-tolerant succulent. Place it in bright light and water only when the soil has completely dried out.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera needs little watering and flourishes in sunny indoor spots with well-draining soil. Its soothing gel also makes it a practical plant to keep at home.
Ponytail Palm
Despite its name, the Ponytail Palm is a succulent that stores water in its swollen trunk. Its distinctive cascading leaves and low-maintenance nature make it a favourite among indoor plant lovers.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.