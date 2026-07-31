Gardening Tips: Plants That Need Water Just Once a Week
Discover five resilient plants that make gardening effortless by requiring water just once a week.
Happy Gardening!
These low-maintenance options, including succulents and spider plants, are perfect for busy gardeners.
Succulents
The ultimate weekly-watering champions. They store water in thick leaves and stems. That makes them drought-tolerant. Echeveria, Sedum, and Haworthia are popular choices. Each offers unique texture and form.
Peace Lillies
Also love a 7-10 day watering schedule. Check the topsoil — is it dry? Thirsty peace lilies visibly wilt and droop. Give them a drink; they perk up fast. They tell you exactly what they need.
Snake Plants
Also fit the weekly routine, sometimes even less. Striking upright foliage. Air-purifying. Extremely drought-tolerant. Let the soil dry out completely. A weekly check-and-water usually works, especially in cooler months.
Spider Plant
No constant demands. Simple tips, consistent weekly care — your garden will flourish.
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