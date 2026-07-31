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Can You Survive Without Chai? Here's What a 30-Day Tea Detox Does to Your Mind and Body
Quitting tea for 30 days can lead to noticeable changes in sleep, energy levels, digestion, hydration, and caffeine cravings. Discover the potential health benefits, temporary withdrawal symptoms, and expert-backed insights into a month without tea.
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Do you have a tea-drinking habit?
For many of us, the day just doesn't start without a hot cup of tea. Some people even need their fix in the afternoon and evening. But have you ever thought about what happens if you, a total tea lover, stop drinking it for 30 days? Your body will see some amazing changes. Let's check them out.
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The first week after quitting tea...
If you drink tea daily, the first few days without it will feel really tough. Your body is used to the caffeine in tea. When you suddenly stop, you might get headaches, feel tired, find it hard to concentrate, and become irritable. Doctors call this 'caffeine withdrawal'. But don't panic and go back to tea! If you can hold on for a week, all these symptoms will slowly disappear. By the second week, you'll notice other changes. Many people drink tea on an empty stomach, which can cause acidity and heartburn. Once you stop drinking tea, your digestion will improve. You'll feel less bloated, and your stomach will feel much more comfortable.
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Good sleep in the third week...
The caffeine in tea keeps your brain alert, which can make it hard to sleep. This is especially true for people who drink tea in the evening. Once you quit tea, your sleep quality will get much better. You'll get deep sleep and wake up feeling more refreshed. You'll also cut down on sugar. We usually add at least two or three spoons of sugar to our tea. If you drink tea three times a day, you're adding a lot of extra calories. When you stop drinking tea, you also stop taking in all that extra sugar. This helps you manage your weight and can even make your skin glow. So, is tea bad for you? Not completely. Tea has many good antioxidants. The real problem is drinking too much of it. One or two cups a day with less sugar isn't harmful. But if you're addicted, a one-month break can really help detox your body. If you decide to quit, try reducing your intake slowly. You can try other drinks like lemon water, coconut water, or herbal teas. These small lifestyle changes can make a big difference to your health.
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