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Good sleep in the third week...

The caffeine in tea keeps your brain alert, which can make it hard to sleep. This is especially true for people who drink tea in the evening. Once you quit tea, your sleep quality will get much better. You'll get deep sleep and wake up feeling more refreshed. You'll also cut down on sugar. We usually add at least two or three spoons of sugar to our tea. If you drink tea three times a day, you're adding a lot of extra calories. When you stop drinking tea, you also stop taking in all that extra sugar. This helps you manage your weight and can even make your skin glow. So, is tea bad for you? Not completely. Tea has many good antioxidants. The real problem is drinking too much of it. One or two cups a day with less sugar isn't harmful. But if you're addicted, a one-month break can really help detox your body. If you decide to quit, try reducing your intake slowly. You can try other drinks like lemon water, coconut water, or herbal teas. These small lifestyle changes can make a big difference to your health.