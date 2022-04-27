Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    For glowing skin to lustrous hair: 5 unknown benefits of Ghee

    First Published Apr 27, 2022, 8:14 PM IST

    We consume nutritious food to live a healthy lifestyle, and one of the healthiest foods to add in your diet is ghee, also known as clarified butter. Many people believe that ghee is unhealthy because it raises weight or bad cholesterol in the body, however this is not true. In fact, most health experts now believe that ghee is one of the most important foods to incorporate in your diet.

    Beneficial for beauty rituals

    Ghee has been used in many beauty rituals from time immemorial. Its essential fatty acids work as a nourishing agent that may do wonders to revitalise dull skin. Pure desi ghee is derived from cow's milk and is claimed to be particularly effective in providing smooth and supple skin.

    Helps with clogged nose

    A cold and congested nose is not a nice combination. You're having trouble breathing, your taste sense is impaired, and don't forget the headache and tiredness that follows. Ayurveda offers an intriguing nasal drop cure that may help relieve a stuffy nose. The Nyasa therapy for colds, as Ayurvedic physicians describe it, entails pouring a few drops of warm pure cow ghee into the nostrils first thing in the morning. As the ghee penetrates all the way down to the throat and calms the illness, this method may bring immediate relief.

    Solution for hair issues

    Ghee is high in Omega 3, fatty acids, and vitamins, all of which promote cell development. Ghee's high fatty acid content nourishes your hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and healthy. Both eating it and applying it to your hair are helpful. Furthermore, it stimulates hair development, conditions it, moisturises and nourishes the hair, ridding you of dandruff and itchy scalp. Ghee may be used to transform dry, frizzy hair into smooth, lustrous, and manageable locks.

    Keeps your body warm

    Ghee is an essential component of Indian winters. Ghee, according to Ayurveda, helps you stay warm from within, which is why it is often used in many winter recipes such as gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa, pinni, and panjeeri.

    Helpful during menstrual pain

    Ghee's lusciousness, appealing and enticing scent, and advantages are not just restricted to your stomach, but the benefits of ghee extend beyond food. Ghee is an excellent choice for girls and women experiencing menstrual issues such as PMS and irregular cycles. Consuming ghee on a daily basis will alleviate irregular periods since ghee helps to regulate your body's hormones.

