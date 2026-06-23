Hair Damage: Are These 6 Habits Weakening Your Hair Every Day? Find Out!
We all want beautiful, thick hair and use so many products for it. But guess what? Some everyday mistakes, which we don't even notice, are weakening our hair right from the roots. Here are 6 such habits that are secretly ruining your hair's health.
Washing Your Hair Too Often
Overusing Heat Tools
A woman uses a hair straightener on her long hair. Using heat tools like a hair dryer or straightener every day sucks the moisture out of your hair. Without a proper heat protection spray, your hair first loses its shine and, over time, starts to break and fall.
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Tying Your Hair Too Tightly
Being Rough with Wet Hair
A woman wraps her wet hair in a towel. Your hair is extremely soft and weak right after a wash. Rubbing it harshly with a towel or tying it up tightly at that time is a huge mistake. This breaks the hair strands and increases frizz and dryness.
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Skipping Regular Trims
Using Any Product You See
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