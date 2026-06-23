Thankfully, we can easily prevent accidents caused by ammonia at home. Just follow these simple precautions:

Read the instructions on product labels carefully.

Never mix different chemicals together.

Only use cleaners in well-ventilated rooms.

Wear gloves when using strong cleaners.

Keep chemical products out of the reach of children.

Store cleaning products in the original containers they were bought in.

Final Word!

Even though our homes have ammonia, it's found in very small amounts in cleaners. If used correctly, it is safe, but handling it wrong—especially mixing it with bleach—can create a dangerous situation.

The Thiruvallur accident reminds us of the danger of large-scale industrial ammonia. But when it comes to our homes, being aware and using products properly is enough to keep us 100% safe.

So, the next time you pick up a cleaner to clean your house, take a closer look at its label. You might discover that ammonia is already a part of your daily life!

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