Here's how to help your body recover:

Quality Sleep: Aim for 7 to 9 hours of solid, deep sleep. It's non-negotiable for your nervous system.

Proper Food: Have a meal with protein and healthy carbs within 2 hours of your workout to speed up muscle repair.

Active Rest: Take 1 or 2 days off per week. Don't just sit around; a light walk or yoga will boost blood flow and help you heal faster.

Stress Management: Use meditation or breathing exercises to lower stress levels outside the gym.

The bottom line: Exercise challenges your body, but real growth happens when you rest. Listen to your body's signals and give it the break it needs to stay healthy!