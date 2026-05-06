Liver Cirrhosis: Early Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore to Protect Your Liver
Liver cirrhosis is a serious condition that messes with your liver. It damages the healthy liver cells, which can seriously affect how your liver works.
Liver Cirrhosis; these symptoms should never be ignored
Let's take a look at the common symptoms of liver cirrhosis.
Itchy skin
When your liver isn't working properly, you might get rashes and feel extremely itchy all over your skin.
Jaundice
If your skin and the whites of your eyes start turning yellow, it could be a sign of liver cirrhosis.
Abdominal discomfort, pain, swelling
You might experience swelling, general discomfort, or pain in your stomach area.
Swelling in legs and stomach
Liver cirrhosis can cause fluid to build up, leading to swelling in your legs, stomach, ankles, and feet.
Dark urine and pale stools
Watch out for dark-coloured urine and pale stools, as these can be tell-tale signs of liver cirrhosis.
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Easy bruising and bleeding
Your liver makes proteins that help blood clot. With cirrhosis, you might find yourself bruising or bleeding easily, even from small cuts.
Loss of appetite, weight loss
Feeling very tired, losing your appetite, unexplained weight loss, nausea, and vomiting are all major symptoms.
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Note
If you notice any of these symptoms, please don't self-diagnose. It's very important to consult a doctor to get a proper diagnosis.
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