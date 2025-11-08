Fatty Liver Diet: 8 Foods That Help Detox and Heal the Liver
To prevent the risk of fatty liver, avoid processed foods, red meat, processed meat dishes, junk food, and foods high in sugar from your diet.
18
Image Credit : Getty
Foods that help get rid of fatty liver disease
Let's look at some foods to include in your diet to manage fatty liver disease.
28
Image Credit : Asianet News
Walnuts
Walnuts, rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, can help manage fatty liver disease.
38
Image Credit : Getty
Garlic
Garlic, with its anti-inflammatory properties, helps prevent fat buildup in the liver and manage fatty liver disease.
48
Image Credit : social media
Coffee
Drinking coffee can help get rid of fatty liver disease.
58
Image Credit : Getty
Oats
Eating oats can also help get rid of fatty liver disease.
68
Image Credit : Getty
Green Tea
Drinking green tea can help prevent fatty liver disease.
78
Image Credit : our own
Blueberry
Blueberries, rich in antioxidants, can help prevent fatty liver disease.
88
Image Credit : Getty
Fatty Fish
Including fatty fish like salmon, which contains Omega-3 fatty acids, in your diet is good for liver health.
