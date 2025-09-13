Researchers found that vitamin B3 (niacin) can suppress miR-93, a key driver of fatty liver disease. In mice, niacin restored lipid metabolism and liver function, suggesting a safe, affordable therapy for millions affected by MASLD worldwide.

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MASLD) affects nearly 30% of the global population, yet effective targeted therapies remain limited. In a groundbreaking discovery, a research team from UNIST, Pusan National University, and Ulsan University Hospital has identified a genetic factor that drives the disease and found that vitamin B3 (niacin) can effectively counteract it. This opens the door to a potentially safe, low-cost treatment for millions worldwide. The study was published in Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental.

Uncovering the Genetic Driver: microRNA-93

The researchers focused on microRNA-93 (miR-93), a specialized RNA molecule expressed in liver cells (hepatocytes) that regulates key genes involved in lipid metabolism. They observed abnormally high levels of miR-93 in patients with fatty liver disease as well as in animal models. Elevated miR-93 inhibits SIRT1, a gene crucial for maintaining healthy lipid metabolism, leading to fat accumulation, inflammation, and liver fibrosis.

“Understanding miR-93’s role gives us a clear molecular target for intervention,” said Professor Jang Hyun Choi, lead investigator from UNIST.

From Mice to Mechanism: How Vitamin B3 Works

Using gene-editing techniques, the team eliminated miR-93 in mice, resulting in a significant reduction in liver fat, improved insulin sensitivity, and better liver function. Conversely, overexpression of miR-93 worsened liver health.

In a large-scale drug screen of 150 FDA-approved compounds, niacin (vitamin B3) emerged as the most effective at suppressing miR-93. Treated mice showed restored SIRT1 activity, reactivated lipid metabolism pathways, and normalized liver function.

“Niacin has been safely used for decades to treat high cholesterol, which makes it an ideal candidate for repurposing as a therapy for fatty liver disease,” explained Professor Hwayoung Yun of Pusan National University.

A Safe, Affordable, and Scalable Solution

This discovery is significant because it offers a readily available, safe, and inexpensive intervention for a condition that affects millions globally. Unlike new experimental drugs that require long development times, niacin could be quickly adapted into clinical therapies, alone or in combination with other interventions targeting miRNA pathways.

“This study precisely elucidates the molecular origin of MASLD and highlights the translational potential of an already approved vitamin compound,” said Professor Neung Hwa Park from Ulsan University Hospital.

Global Impact and Future Directions

MASLD is a growing public health concern, closely linked to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. A therapy that directly targets the genetic drivers of the disease could reduce the global burden and improve patient outcomes.

The research team plans to move toward clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of niacin in humans with MASLD and explore combination therapies that modulate multiple miRNAs simultaneously.