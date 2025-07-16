Salman Khan's fans eagerly await 'Battle of Galwan,' but it won't release on Eid this time. Find out why.

Salman Khan's fans eagerly anticipate his Eid releases every year. However, it seems Bhaijaan won't release his next film, 'Battle of Galwan,' on Eid, at least according to reports. The reports also mention two potential release months. 'Battle of Galwan' is based on a true story, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The report also explains the reason behind not releasing the film on Eid.

Why won't Salman Khan's film release on Eid 2026?

Bollywood Hungama, quoting sources, reported, “The makers (of Battle of Galwan) won't release the film on Eid as three films are already scheduled. Yash-starrer Kannada film 'Toxic,' Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Dhamaal 4,' and Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Love and War' are releasing on Eid, March 19, 2025. Even if Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' exits the Eid race, two films will still clash. Salman is fair in such matters, hence his decision to avoid a Ramadan Eid release.”

No Eid gift for Salman Khan fans on Bakrid either!

The same report mentions that Salman won't release his film on Bakrid (May 27) either due to the ongoing IPL matches until May 31, 2026. Hence, he decided against a Bakrid release for 'Battle of Galwan.'

When will Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' release?

The report, citing sources, states that the makers are considering two months: June 2026 and January 2026. Several films are slated for release between these months, and Ramadan begins in the third week of February. The makers plan to complete the film in 55-60 days, suggesting a possible January 2026 theatrical release. However, there's no official confirmation yet, though an announcement is expected soon.

Which Galwan hero does Salman Khan portray in Battle of Galwan?

'Battle of Galwan' depicts the 2020 violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Leh Ladakh. Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, who led the 16th Bihar Regiment and was martyred in the clash on June 15, 2020. The film is based on his story from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book 'India's Most Fearless 3.'