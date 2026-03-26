Summer Fruits: Grow these 5 fruits on your balcony for a sweet summer treat!
Wondering which fruits to grow this summer? Here are 5 amazing fruits you can easily plant in small pots and tight spaces. Check out these simple gardening tips for a low-effort, high-reward kitchen garden.
Summer Fruits: Grow these 5 fruits on your balcony for a sweet summer treat!
Gardening in the summer heat can feel like a tough job, as plants often wilt. But don't worry, it's not impossible! Many people think you need a huge garden for fruits, but that's a myth. We'll tell you about 5 fruits you can grow easily, even if you live in a flat or apartment.
How to grow lemons in a pot?
We use a lot of lemons in summer, and buying them can get expensive. Why not grow your own in a balcony pot? The plant grows up to 12-18 inches. Just place it where it gets full sunlight for 5-6 hours daily. Water it 2-3 times a week and spray some neem oil to keep pests away.
Easy way to grow papaya
Can you grow chikoo at home?
Chikoo also grows really well in the summer. Just make sure you pick the dwarf variety for your home. Use a 20-24 inch pot for it. Even in hot weather, you only need to water it once every 10-15 days. It's a low-maintenance plant that gives great results.
Also Read: Gardening Guide: How to Plan Your Garden According to India’s Seasons
How long does a phalsa plant take to bear fruit?
How can you plant an amla tree?
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