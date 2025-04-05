Lifestyle

8 summer fruits to regulate sugar levels

1. Berries

Blue berries, strawberries, and rasp berries can help you maintain stable sugar levels in the body. 

2. Water melon

With high water content, Watermelon fills the hydration gap and keeps the sugar levels stable.

3. Peaches

Peaches are naturally sweet and nutritional. Their low glycemic index helps the sugar levels stay in moderation. 

4. Cherries

Rich in antioxidants and low in carbs, cherries promote heart health and balances sugar levels. 

5. Guava

Guava is a diabetic friendly fruit. Ithelps in proper digestion and also regulates blood sugar levels. 

6.  Apples

Packed with anti oxidants, fibre, apples regulate blood sugar levels providing long lasting energy. 

