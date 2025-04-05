Lifestyle
Blue berries, strawberries, and rasp berries can help you maintain stable sugar levels in the body.
With high water content, Watermelon fills the hydration gap and keeps the sugar levels stable.
Peaches are naturally sweet and nutritional. Their low glycemic index helps the sugar levels stay in moderation.
Rich in antioxidants and low in carbs, cherries promote heart health and balances sugar levels.
Guava is a diabetic friendly fruit. Ithelps in proper digestion and also regulates blood sugar levels.
Packed with anti oxidants, fibre, apples regulate blood sugar levels providing long lasting energy.
