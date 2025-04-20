Fruits to Coconut water: Beat summer dehydration naturally with THESE 6 remedies
Many people experience dehydration during summer. To avoid this and stay healthy, what kind of food should we consume? Let's explore some essential drinks.
High summer temperatures cause the body to heat up quickly, and sweating leads to loss of water and minerals, resulting in dehydration. It starts with headaches, fatigue, and increased thirst, potentially leading to low blood pressure. Let's explore the drinks to prevent dehydration this season.
1. Buttermilk
A must-have summer drink is buttermilk. Buttermilk with roasted cumin, black pepper, and coriander cools the body, improves digestion, reduces water loss, and boosts energy, preventing dehydration.
2. Onions
Onions are natural coolants. Consuming raw onions daily increases heat tolerance. In rural areas, people carry raw onions in their pockets, believing it protects against sunstroke.
3. Lemon Juice
Drinking lemon juice at least once a day is beneficial in summer. Lemon water with black salt and a little sugar balances sodium levels, preventing dehydration.
4. Water-Rich Fruits
Fruits like watermelon and cucumber have over 90% water content. Consuming them as afternoon snacks with black salt and lemon juice provides instant hydration, reduces stress, and alleviates summer heat.
5. Bael Sherbet
Bael sherbet, made with jaggery and bael fruit pulp, soothes stomach inflammation and aids digestion. A glass of bael sherbet helps keep the body cool in summer.
6. Coconut Water
Maintaining electrolyte balance is crucial in summer heat. Coconut water's potassium, magnesium, and sodium provide instant energy, improve digestion, and relieve heat-induced headaches.