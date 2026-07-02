Moss Removal Hack: Sprinkle This Powder, Watch Growth Vanish Instantly!
The rainy season brings a big headache—slippery green moss on our floors. Instead of scrubbing for hours, here's a super easy, low-cost trick to get rid of it completely.
Low cost, cleans easily
Bleaching powder for moss removal
You don't need expensive liquids to fight moss. According to cleaning experts, simple bleaching powder from your nearby kirana store is the ultimate solution. It pulls the moss out from its roots and also stops bacteria from growing back, keeping the area clean for longer.
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Method of use
Where to use and where not to use?
You should only use bleaching powder on cement, tile, or concrete floors. It works best for the outside of water tanks or in your courtyard. But, be careful! Don't use it on wooden balconies or painted walls, as the chemical can ruin the colour and finish.
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Take these precautions for safety
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