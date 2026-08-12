According to Hindu scriptures, you should never step over certain things you find on the road. Doing so can displease Goddess Lakshmi and lead to money problems. Find out which three items you must avoid, especially on Fridays and full moon days, as they are directly linked to the goddess of wealth.

Our elders have always told us to watch our step when we walk on the road. And they didn't just mean watching out for traffic. They also warned us not to step over certain things lying on the ground.

This advice is especially important on Fridays and full moon days (Purnima). According to astrology and Hindu scriptures, some items are directly connected to Goddess Lakshmi. If you accidentally step over them, it could lead to arguments in the family and financial troubles.

*Anything Yellow*:

The colour yellow is directly linked to Goddess Lakshmi and Guru Brihaspati (the planet Jupiter). If you see yellow flowers, turmeric powder, or even a piece of yellow cloth on the road, never step over it. It is believed that doing so disrespects the Guru and angers Goddess Lakshmi. Instead, you can pick it up and move it to the side, or simply offer a silent prayer and walk around it. This is said to maintain happiness and prosperity in your home.

*Rice, Cowrie Shells, and Coins*:

It's common to find things like blessed rice, cowrie shells, or coins on the road, often left after a puja. These items are considered symbols of Goddess Lakshmi. The scriptures say that stepping over them means you are disrespecting the wealth she provides. This can, in turn, block the flow of money into your own home. You might find that even with a steady income, you're unable to save. So, if you see a coin on the road, it's better to pick it up and give it to a person in need or donate it at a temple.

*Coconut and Sindoor*:

The coconut is a symbol of auspiciousness, while sindoor (vermilion) is very dear to Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga. If you find these items on the road, perhaps from a puja, stepping over them is considered highly inauspicious. It is said to bring discord into the family. Some also believe that a broken coconut can carry negative energy. The best thing to do is to avoid it or join your hands in a small prayer and walk past it.

*So, what should you do?*

The scriptures advise that you should never disrespect any auspicious item you find on the road. If possible, pick the item up and place it in a clean spot. If you can't do that, just mentally ask Goddess Lakshmi for forgiveness and walk around it. Don't show any anger or irritation.

Whether you see this as a superstition or a belief is a personal matter. But there's no harm in following the wisdom of our elders. Following these small rules can help maintain peace in your home and keep Goddess Lakshmi's blessings with you.