What can this smart gadget under ₹500 really clean? Is it actually a good solution for cleaning children's toys? And is it practical enough for daily use? Let's find out.

Smart Cleaning Gadget: These days, keeping things clean isn't just about having a nice-looking house; it's super important for the whole family's health. Things like kids' toys and the fruits and veggies we eat every day can easily pick up dust, dirt, and germs. But now, some smart gadgets in the market are making this cleaning job much easier. One such device is a portable fruit and toy cleaner, which costs just around ₹500. It can do a lot of things in very little time and helps keep your home hygienic.

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Works wonders on fruits and vegetables

The biggest plus point of this smart cleaner is that you can use it to wash fruits and vegetables. You just have to put it in a bowl of water and switch it on. It starts a micro-cleaning process in the water. Many people use it to get rid of dust, grime, and residues from the surface of their produce. This gadget can be really useful for everyday kitchen tasks. The best part is, you don't need any special technical know-how to use it.

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Keeps your kids' toys spick and span

Kids' toys are in their hands all day and often end up on the floor. So, it's normal for them to get dirty. This smart gadget can help clean small plastic toys, building blocks, and other washable items. For parents, this can be a very handy option because it reduces the need to scrub them by hand all the time. Clean toys help give children a better and more hygienic environment to play in.

Also cleans jewellery and other small household items

But this gadget isn't just for fruits, veggies, and toys. Many people also use it to clean things like their spectacles, watch straps, keys, makeup brushes, and even small pieces of jewellery. It can easily remove the dust and grime that builds up on these items with regular use. That's why it's quickly getting popular as a multi-purpose gadget.

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A smart device that does a lot for a low price

Priced at around ₹500, this gadget is a great choice for anyone looking to buy a useful home appliance on a tight budget. Its compact design means you can store it anywhere easily. If you get a rechargeable model, you can even carry it with you while travelling. If you want to make your home cleaning a bit easier and more organised, this small smart gadget could be a very useful buy for you.